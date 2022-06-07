'We have lost three key players' - Carluke Rovers boss Paul Davies in process of summer rebuilding job

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Davies is building a squad for next season at Carluke Rovers

Duddy has been training with Lesmahagow Juniors, Frame has been linked with a switch to Glasgow United and Goodall remains a free agent.

"These are three key players who have left that we have to replace,” Davies told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Losing Dillon is a huge blow. “He has a terrific work-rate.

"It’s a loss but hopefully in the coming weeks we’ve got a replacement for him.

"Losing James is also a loss. He’s a player with great pace and the ability to turn defence into attack.

"James has been at the Rovers for many years and we are disappointed that he opted not to stay.”

Rovers’ pre-season training starts this Saturday and Davies revealed that – in addition to the previously announced signing of former Forth Wanderers striker Billy Stevenson – he has agreed to sign a left back, right back, centre back and central midfielder, all on one-year contracts.

Davies is also hoping to add a new goalkeeper, as he looks to build a squad capable of competing well in the newly formed Division 3 within the West of Scotland League.