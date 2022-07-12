'We want to push up the league' - Carluke footballer Rosie Slater reveals aim after signing one-year deal with Partick Thistle women

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie Slater is delighted to be staying at Partick Thitle (Pic by Craig Walker/41 Sports Media)

Right back Rosie, 18, who in March was listed as one of Scotland’s top 20 female players under-20 in an article in The Scotsman, can’t wait to cut her teeth once more in Scotland’s top division.

She told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: "I played most of the games last season – just short of 30 – for Partick. There were quite challenging games during the season but I thought that I held my own during most of the season against good teams and just tried my best to remain in the squad and play as many games as possible.

"We were ninth in the table last season. This season we just want to push up the league and try and finish in the top half, get as many points as possible and do well in the cups again.

"We got to the Scottish Cup semi-finals last year after winning four rounds which was good. We ended up losing 3-1 to Glasgow City.

"It gave everyone determination to try and reach that again this season.”

Slater, who fits football around her day job working as a lifeguard at Carluke Leisure Centre, revealed that Thistle gaffer Brian Graham was a key factor in her remaining at the club.

“I just thought that Brian gave me an opportunity last year to express myself in the top league,” she said.

"And then after talking to him at the end of the season I was just happy to stay and hopefully continue to play at the top level in Scotland.”

Slater – who also previously had a loan spell at fellow SWPL1 outfit Motherwell – recently scored her first international goal for Scotland under-16s against Azerbaijan and her dad Dougie now has a tattoo to commemorate this.

She hasn’t ruled out a return to Rangers – for whom she played in the under-19s pro youth team – in the future, adding: “I think if I got the chance to go back I probably would if the time was right and I thought it was the right thing to do.

"But for just now I’m happy at Partick Thistle because they gave me the opportunity so I think it’s time for me to repay them and try and help them as best I can.”

Slater produced her usual solid performance and had one goal assist in Thistle ladies’ first pre-season friendly against East Fife on Sunday – a home game at Petershill – which saw them record an 8-0 win.

"I would say that I’m quite strong and aggressive and I like to tackle and get forward when I can as well.

"I look up to anyone in the Scotland women’s squad and anyone in the English Women’s Super League.

"My ultimate aim would be to play in that league.

"I just need to work hard, try to get as many games as possible and try and learn as well.”