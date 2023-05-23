Week of Football celebration to begin in Glasgow at Hampden

The power of Football will be showcased in a series of celebratory events next week, with the first ever Week of Football.

Book-ended by the Women’s and Men’s Scottish Cup Finals, the Week of Football is a chance to shine a light on the clubs, schools, bodies, volunteers and fans across Scotland who make football possible.

Every club, association, community group and local authority in Scotland is being encouraged to take part, to make it a nation-wide celebration of Scotland’s national game.

As part of the year-long celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Scottish FA, all aspects of football in Scotland will have their chance to be celebrated in a series of themed events - from the youth footballers dreaming of playing for Scotland, to the older generation looking back at cherished memories.

The Week of Football will begin on Sunday, 28 May with the Women’s Scottish Cup Final which, for the first time ever, is being held at Hampden Park, making Scotland’s national stadium the home of the men and women’s game.

Monday, 29 May will be the Big Kickabout, where clubs, local authorities and schools are asked to unlock the gates, open the doors, and let everyone play. McDonald’s will be turning Glasgow’s George Square into a giant football pitch as part of their ‘fun football’ campaign.

Learning through Football will be the focus of Tuesday, 30 May, celebrating how football is being used as an educational tool in Scotland’s schools.

On Wednesday, 31 May, Scotland’s national game will take pride of place in the Scottish Parliament, with a reception to discuss the Power of Football; the history of the game, its social impact on communities across Scotland and the incredible societal benefits it provides.

Volunteers’ Week starts on Thursday, 1 June and offers a chance for clubs and groups across Scotland to show their gratitude to the unsung heroes who make so much of our game possible.

The world-leading Football Memories project will be the focus on Friday, 2 June, showcasing how the immortal stories and legends of Scottish football provide an invaluable support and comfort to those fans living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Week of Football culminates in the Men’s Scottish Cup Final at Hampden, as Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle look to write the latest chapter in the story of our game as they compete for the honour of lifting the oldest national football trophy in the world.

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said: “It’s exciting to see the Week of Football come to life, an opportunity to celebrate all the positive stories and impacts football has in Scotland, from the professional game right down to grassroots, from youngsters kicking a ball for the first time all the way to walking football and Football Memories.

“The Week of Football will offer a lasting legacy to the 150th anniversary celebrations.”

Scottish FA Head of Girls’ and Women’s Football Shirley Martin said: “Scotland’s national game is for everyone, and it’s fantastic to see the Women’s Scottish Cup kick off the first Week of Football.