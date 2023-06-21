“We’re the famous Tartan Army and we’re off to Germany” was the song that rang out around Hampden Park on Tuesday night as Scotland took another huge step towards the UEFA Euro 2024 finals.

The match was overshadowed by an almost two-hour delay in proceedings surrounded by confusion as heavy rain and a sodden surface saw play halted. The referee brought the players in almost immediately after Celtic skipper Callum McGregor had given the hosts the lead in the sixth minute and play did not resume until after 9:30pm.

However, the game was completed and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay made it 2-0 which secured the three points and made it four wins from four to start the campaign. Scotland supporters have now gone from dreaming about a spot at next year’s finals to planning their trip and weighing up the cost of flights, but many will not want to do anything until their spot in Germany is official. Here is when Scotland COULD officially book their place at the Euro 2024 finals:

When can Scotland OFFICIALLY qualify for Euro 2024 finals and what needs to happen?

Scotland are currently top of Group A qualifying with 12 points from a posible 12 having won all four of their qualifiers so far. They have played each team in the group once and will play them all once more. Georgia are currently second in the group with four points. Here is how the table looks after last night’s 2-0 win at Hampden:

With Georgia and Cyprus having both played one game less than Scotland and Spain having played two less there is still a lot to be done before qualification is confirmed. However, Steve Clarke’s side COULD become one of the first nations to officially secure a spot in Germany after the next round of qualifiers.

Scotland travel to Cyprus on September 8 where a win would put them on 15 points, a number which normally would be enough to ensure at least second spot in a five team group. Spain travel to Georgia on the same night where the group’s top seeds will be heavy favourites.

If Spain beat Georgia then Scotland would be 11 points clear of both the Georigans and the Norwegians, although both would have a game in hand which they would make up when they face each other days later on September 12 while Scotland are playing England in a friendly. Assuming Spain do beat Georgia then a draw between Norway and the Georgians would be enough to ensure that Scotland finish at least second in the group and book their spot at next year’s finals.

More importantly though, Scotland have it all in their own hands and don’t actually need to worry about what happens in other matches. If they beat Cyprus they realistically only need one more point from their remaining matches thereafter to guarantee a top two spot. Scotland’s remaining fixtures are: