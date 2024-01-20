Everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Cup fifth round draw

Scottish Cup weekend is upon us once again as 32 teams prepare to battle it out for a spot in the last 16 with Scottish Premiership sides all taking their first steps in this season's competition over the next three days.

The top-flight clubs have just stepped out of cold storage after a two-week winter break and the action got underway on Friday night when Aberdeen became the first team to advance to the fifth round after defeating SPFL League Two outfit Clyde 2-0 at their temporary home of Hamilton’s New Douglas Park.

Thirteen ties will take place on Saturday (weather depending) with Spartans vs Hearts first up in the lunchtime kick-off live on BBC One Scotland before Dumbarton vs Rangers - subject to a pitch inspection - rounds things off in the evening match live on Viaplay Sport. One match, Brora Rangers vs Cove Rangers, has already been postponed due to adverse weather conditions and been rearranged to Tuesday night.

The last remaining tie will be held on Sunday as Celtic host Highland League Buckie Thistle at 4pm live on Viaplay Sport. With no replays, all matches will be played to a conclusion on the day with extra-time and penalties if required.

Focus will then shift to the fifth round draw and here is everything you need to know...

When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw? Is it on TV?

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024. It will be broadcast live during Sportscene on Sunday evening and is scheduled to start around 8.15pm. The programme gets underway at 7.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw live stream

Supporters wishing to watch the televised draw on a smartphone, tablet or laptop device can do so for FREE via the BBC iPlayer.

What dates are the Scottish Cup fifth round matches?