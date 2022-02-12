Goals from Alex Greive, Jordan Jones and a double from Greg Kiltie sealed the Buddies smooth passage into Sunday’s draw

Jim Goodwin is eyeing another trip to the national stadium after St Mirren cruised into the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup with a clinical performance against Kelty Hearts.

The part-time Fifers, who are on course to win the League Two title and clinch promotion, were no match for their Premiership hosts in Paisley as goals from Alex Greive, Jordan Jones and a double from Greg Kiltie sent the Buddies through to the last eight of the competition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints, who reached the semi final stage of both domestic cup competitions last season, have not lost a Scottish Cup tie to a side outside the top two tiers of Scottish football since 2006.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has been talking up Hearts ahead of their visit to Paisley on Saturday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Goodwin said: “It was a really professional performance. We didn’t underestimate Kelty in the build-up to the game, we treated them with the same respect as we would any Premiership opposition.

“On paper, it could have been a really tricky tie for us, Kelty have got some very good players and aren’t used to losing many games, so they would’ve been coming into high in confidence.

“I thought the overall performance, though, from every one of my players was really, really consistent. There wasn’t one below-par performance and we scored some really good goals.

“Since Jordan (Jones) has came in he’s brought real quality and has been a breath of fresh air. He carries a strong attacking threat and every time he gets the ball good things happen.

“To win as convincingly as we did, I think was the most pleasing aspect but I would’ve taken a scrappy 1-0 win before a ball was kicked because cup competitions are all about getting through and making sure you’re in the hat for the next round.

“We got there (to Hampden Park) twice last season and we want to get back there this time round with hopefully the whole of Paisley behind us cheering us on.”

Chris Kane slides St Johnstone's opener past Jak Alnwick. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Asked if he had any preference on who he would like to draw in the quarter finals, Goodwin replied: “We’re in a good place and there is a real belief, regardless of who we’re playing, that we’re capable of getting a result.

“Obviously you want to try and avoid the big boys, without being disrespectful to any one left in the competition. A home draw would be lovely again.”

In his bid to avoid a cup upset, Goodwin named a full strength starting XI but it was the visitors who threatened to open the scoring after 12 minutes.

Kallum Higginbotham danced his way to the byline before cutting the ball back for Joe Cardle but the winger’s close-range effort was well blocked.

Kelty, who knocked out holders St Johnstone in the previous round, were after another giant-killing and Kevin Thomson’s side enjoyed plenty of possession in the early exchanges but struggled to test goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

The deadlock was broken after 15 minutes when Marcus Fraser’s cross found Richard Tait at the back post whose acrobatic effort was well saved by Darren Jamieson. The ball fell kindly to Greive who was well positioned to nod home the rebound.

Referee Andrew Dallas waved away claims for a Kelty penalty on the stroke of half-time after Cardle went to ground under Alnwick’s challenge.

Jak Alnwick missed training in the lead-up to his side's 2-0 defeat at Ibrox after a disrupted fortnight. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

St Mirren doubled their lead five minutes after the interval when Jones opened his account for the club with a spectacular curling right-foot shot which sailed past Jamieson into the top corner of the net.

The home side were threatening a third goal and it arrived after 59 minutes following a brilliant passing move.

Conor Ronan, from midway inside his own half, sprayed the ball out to Jones on the left-hand side and the on loan Wigan Athletic man jinked inside before laying the ball into the path of Kiltie, who fired low into the bottom corner.

Kelty were facing an uphill battle as they began to run out of steam, but to their credit Kevin Thomson’s men continued to press forward and substitute Botti Biabi stung the hands of Alnwick after pouncing on a slack back-pass.

Ex-Rangers youngster Jamie Barjonas then drove down the left before picking out Biabi but the former Swansea City striker blazed over the crossbar from six yards out.

The Fifers misery was compounded in the 84th minute when Robbie McNab’s wayward pass across his own box saw Kiltie capitalise to slot into an empty net.

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson.

Despite the heavy defeat, Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson was proud of his players display.

He admitted: “I thought the scoreline was a bit harsh but at the same time you’re playing against a Premier League team so you have to take your medicine.

“They’re a very good team. The harsh reality is we’ve got part-time players working 9-5 playing against internationalists and the gulf in class at the top end of the pitch is something you just need to take on the chin.

“We never capitalised on our chances in the second half but I want the boys to feel they can beat these type of teams. Unfortunately we got a sore one today but we’ll move on and make sure we do ourselves justice in League Two.”

St Mirren: Alnwick, Fraser (Tanser; 45), Shaughnessy (McCarthy; 68), Dunne, Tait (Flynn; 45), Power (Erhahon, 67), Gogic, Ronan, Kiltie, Jones (Henderson; 72), Greive

Unused: Lyness (GK), Urminsky (GK), Millar, Erwin

Kelty Hearts: Jamieson, Black (Reilly; 51), Forster (McNab; 69), Cardle (Agyeman; 51), Austin (Biabi; 63), Barjonas, Higginbotham, Tidser, Philp, Ngwenya, O’Ware

Unused: Donaldson (GK), Cameron

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Attendance: 3,398 (608 away)