4 . Liam Hughes - Goalkeeper

FC Haka - Celtic failed to persuade the Northern Ireland Under/21 goalkeeper to stay at Lennoxtown, instead opting to join Liverpool despite knowing he was unlikely to break into the first-team. Impressed enough to go beyond the ‘training keeper’ that he was initially brought in from and spent a season on loan at Stalybridge Celtic in the Northern Premier League to gain top team experience. Released by the Reds during the summer and now in Finland.