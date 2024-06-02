When it comes to producing talent, Rangers and Celtic are keen to make homegrown players part of their make-up.
However, that has become increasingly difficult in recent seasons as Europe’s largest clubs look to snap up promising talent at increasingly younger ages. The likes of Scotland call-up Ben Doak left Celtic for Liverpool long before his 18th birthday and with only two first team appearances at Celtic Park to his name while Billy Gilmlour was snapped up by Chelsea in 2017 before even getting near the Rangers first team.
Looking back, here are 14 Celtic and Rangers wonderkids from the past and where they are now:
1. Rory Wilson - Forward
Current club: Aston Villa - Quickly rose up through the youth ranks and was the latest high-profile departure from Ibrox as he tests himself down south. The teenage striker headed to Aston Villa for a cut-price fee during Steven Gerrard’s reign and will be hoping to make a first-team breakthrough in the next couple of years should his development continue to progress. Can’t stop scoring for the club’s Under-18 side. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group / SFA
2. Ben Doak - Winger
Current club: Liverpool - Former Hoops prodigy has been tipped for a huge future and was recently described as a “special boy” by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. Became just the second player to feature in the first week of a Premier League season before turning 18 after Michael Owen. The direct and pacey wide man has certainly kicked on since making his debut.
3. Dapo Mebude - Forward
Current club: KV Oostende (Belgium) - Arrived in Govan during Gerrard’s tenure and made his senior debut against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Loaned to Queen of the South before moving to Watford on a free transfer after turning down the offer of a 3-year-deal. Failed to make a first-team breakthrough but displayed glimpses of his quality while on loan at AFC Wimbledon. Now in Belgium but season has been rocked by a serious car crash, with the youngster thankfully making progress in recovery.
4. Liam Hughes - Goalkeeper
FC Haka - Celtic failed to persuade the Northern Ireland Under/21 goalkeeper to stay at Lennoxtown, instead opting to join Liverpool despite knowing he was unlikely to break into the first-team. Impressed enough to go beyond the ‘training keeper’ that he was initially brought in from and spent a season on loan at Stalybridge Celtic in the Northern Premier League to gain top team experience. Released by the Reds during the summer and now in Finland.
