89 clubs across the globe have completed a clean sweep of domestic honours in one season.

It takes a lot for a football club to achieve a domestic treble no matter what league you team plays in. Just ask two of the biggest sides in world football - Celtic and Rangers.

History will tell you the two Glasgow giants sit proudly at the top of the list featuring 89 clubs across the globe to have completed a clean sweep of major honours in one season.

27 of those, including the two Old Firm rivals, have emulated the feat more than once, with Celtic and Bayern Munich the only men’s teams to win both a domestic and a continental treble.

The Parkhead club also hold the record for the most consecutive trebles with four, but after Saturday’s historic Scottish Cup final triumph, how has the Hoops world-record 8th domestic treble altered the overall standings?

Compiling a chart of European clubs only minus Welsh outfit Rhyl (2003/04) and Icelandic side Akraness (1996) to have won a domestic treble over the years, we take a look at the 20 other sides who make the list:

