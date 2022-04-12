Celtic have one hand on the Scottish Premiership trophy, after their recent 2-1 win at Ibrox handed them a six-point lead over their Old Firm rivals.

With just five games to go – including what is sure to be an intense Old Firm clash – the Hoops are sitting on 82 points going into the split.

Meanwhile, Rangers bounced back from the defeat against Celtic with a comfortable 4-0 win against St Mirren.

With the other 10 Premiership clubs unlikely to break the duopoly any time soon – third placed Hearts are 25 points off the league leaders and are closer to 8th than 2nd - we looked at how the table might look if only goals from foreign players counted (those who do not or could not represent Scotland in internationals).

Kyogo Furuhashi and Ryan Kent are among the league’s best foreign players.

We did the opposite recently, looking at the table if only goals from domestic players counted, with neither of the Old Firm sides at the top.

Here is the Scottish Premiership table if only goals from foreign players counted (via Transfermarkt).

12-10

12. St Johnstone - 16 points

11. Dundee - 19 points

10. Livingston- 29 points

No surprises so far. Dundee and St Johnstone are at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table. Their top scorers, Danny Mullen and Callum Hendry respectively, are both Scottish.

Livingston are 8th in the real table, but with two Scots leading their scoring charts (Bruce Anderson and Alan Forrest) they drop down two places.

9-7

9. Dundee United - 35 points

8. Motherwell - 36 points

Martin Boyle is Hibs’ top scorer.

7. Hibernian - 36 points

Dundee United take a big tumble down the table, with Nicky Clark and Peter Pawlett their top scorers. Motherwell also drop a couple of places, while Hibs drop down one place.

6-4

6. Ross County - 37 points

5. St Mirren - 42 points

4. Aberdeen - 45 points

Aberdeen are one of the beneficiaries of this new table. They go from 9th and 36 points to 4th and 45 points as a result of this system. Christian Ramirez is their top scorer, having bagged 10 goals.

St Mirren also shoot up the table, from 10th to 5th. Like Aberdeen, their top scorer is not a Scot - Connor Ronan on 7 goals.

3-1

3. Hearts - 56 points

2. Celtic - 82 points

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss the rest of the season.

1. Rangers - 87 points