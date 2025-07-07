Fund-raising friends take on Glasgow Men’s 10k

Three Glasgow friends have raised over £11,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity by running the Men’s 10k – just weeks after a family member passed away from cancer.

Ryan McGlinchey, Colin Mackenzie, and David Wynne, decided to take on the challenge together after being inspired by the memory of a loved one. For Davie, who now volunteers weekly at The Beatson after receiving treatment for testicular cancer, the cause is deeply personal.

Ryan explained: “One of our friends ran the 10k last year in memory of his twin brother, and shortly after that, someone very close to me and Colin sadly passed away from cancer. I just knew I wanted to do something. I called Colin straight away and he was up for it. Then we spoke to Davie, and it all came together from there.”

The trio set a fundraising target of £5,000 but were blown away by the generosity of their community – more than doubling their goal.

David, Ryan and Colin

David said: "It was never about the money – it was about the three of us doing something we never thought we could do. A few years ago, if you’d told us we were going to run a 10k, we’d have laughed and gone for a pint instead! But as the donations kept coming in, it pushed us to keep going. At one point I was struggling during the run and thinking of stopping, but I remembered everyone who donated and thought, ‘No way I’m giving up now.’”

Colin added: "We've always been close, but this definitely brought us even closer. We trained together, we had a spa day the day before the race, and we supported each other all the way. It was emotional crossing that finish line.”

A special raffle organised by the trio raised an additional £1,200, thanks to prizes donated by friend John McNaught.

David, who now volunteers with Beatson Cancer Charity every Wednesday, added: “Volunteering at The Beatson every week, I see exactly where the money goes – and I know how much it matters. We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated – whether it was £5 or £500 – every single contribution meant the world to us.”

The trio are now considering making the Men’s 10k an annual tradition.

Evonne Flisch, Challenges Fundraiser at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: "“We are incredibly grateful to Ryan, Connor and David for taking on the Glasgow Men’s 10k in memory of their loved one and raising such an outstanding amount.

"Their determination, friendship and community spirit are truly inspiring. Every penny they’ve raised will help us continue providing vital care, treatment and support to those facing cancer across the west of Scotland. On behalf of everyone at Beatson Cancer Charity – thank you.”