Glasgow skier selected as only Scot for European Youth Olympics

The 17-year-old will travel to Finland on Friday 18th March and will compete to win a medal in Alpine Skiing.
A pupil of Belmont House School in Glasgow, Ward is a member of Glasgow Ski Racing and trains with the Snowsport Scotland programme while also being supported by the Scottish Institute of Sport.
Team GB will have representation in six of the nine disciplines in Finland, with athletes participating in Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Figure Skating, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating and Snowboarding.
Ward said: "I am so excited to have been selected for the European Youth Olympics in Finland.
“Since I am the year down, it was a fight for my spot. But I look forward to going and giving it my all and seeing what I can achieve. I am the only Scottish athlete going so I want to make my country proud."
The British Olympic Committee recently made the announcement of the athletes competing in the Olympics with the event running between 20-25th March.
The competition provides athletes aged 15-18 with one of their first multi-sport experiences and plays a crucial role in the development of young athletes from across the United Kingdom and Europe.
These aspiring Olympians will follow in the footsteps of Kirsty Muir, Katie Summerhayes, Niall Treacy and Kathryn Thomson, who have all graduated recent youth events to represent Team GB at a senior Olympic Winter Games - most recently at Beijing 2022.