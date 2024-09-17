Quarriers golf day on par to raise more than £14,800

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a rare day of sunshine, Quarriers annual golf day teed off at Cathkin Braes Golf Club in Rutherglen, bringing together 18 teams to raise funds for one of Scotland’s leading health and social care charities.

The much anticipated, and sold out, golf day is a fun, friendly and competitive round of 18 holes, with corporate teams enjoying the opportunity to relax while supporting a charity that has more than 100 services across Scotland.

After a great round, the teams were treated to lunch by the excellent hospitality team at Cathkin Braes and everyone had the opportunity to enjoy a convivial speech from renowned after-dinner speaker, Iain T Gordon.

A prize draw followed that added to the total raised and everyone went home making a mental note to book early for next year’s event which will again be held at Cathkin Braes.

The Munro Optometrist’s team came in as winners.

Quarriers is a unique social care charity which aims to transform the lives of vulnerable and disadvantaged people across more than 100 services in Scotland by challenging the inequality they face and supporting their physical, mental and social wellbeing. Its mission is to enable the people it supports to realise their true potential, have greater independence and to be active citizens in charge of their health and wellbeing.

Headline sponsor, Andrew Molloy of Picture Book Fashion, said: “Once again the Quarriers Golf Day knocks it out the park. We even managed to get the weather right.

“From start to finish it was a great day and raised a record amount for Quarriers which was our target. Cathkin Braes Golf Club did an amazing job serving up breakfast, lunch and a few drinks whilst the staff presented the course in perfect condition.

“Our guest speaker Iain Gordon entertained us after lunch and hosted our auction, prizegiving and prize draw. The feedback was fantastic, and bookings are already being confirmed for next year; long may it continue.”

Bragging rights went to the team from Munro Optometrists.

Louise Robertson, Associate Director of Funding and Marketing at Quarriers, said: “It was wonderful to welcome all 18 teams to our annual Golf Day at Cathkin Braes Golf Club. We would like to thank our headline sponsor Andrew Molloy of Picture Book Fashion and M & D Green, all our tee sponsors and everyone who kindly donated prizes for the event.

"I would also like to say a huge thank you to the team at the golf club who looked after everyone so well. The support we received and the heartfelt generosity from the teams meant we were able to raise £14,800, we are very grateful to everyone involved.”

It may be all about raising funds for a great cause, but winning the round of golf brings bragging rights for next year. Team member Stevie McLaren, from the winning Munro Optometrists team, added: “It was a great day, and we were delighted to represent Munro Optometrists.

"It was a full house, and the standard of play was very good but maybe our local knowledge helped us edge it on the day. We are proud to take part in the Quarriers Golf Day and look forward to returning next year.”