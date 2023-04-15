Derek Fox (r) riding Corach Rambler takes the water jump on his way to winning the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival 2023. Can he now win the Grand National? (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Have you ever wondered how the 2023 Grand National favourites compare against some of the world’s most famous and speediest athletes and vehicle? When it comes to human vs racehorse vs machine, who is fastest?

Mr Frisk, who beat off the competition in 1990, holds the record for the fastest Grand National win, running in a time of eight minutes and 47.8 seconds. Looking ahead to this afternoon’s renewel, last year’s winner Noble Yeats, who comes in at the fourth-ever top speed for a Grand National racehorse, won the race 12 months ago at nine minutes 03.1s and 31.3 mph - a whole 3mph faster than this year’s leading Scottish hopeful Corach Rambler, who’s average speed reaches 27 mph.

Hailed as the fastest human on earth, Usain Bolt’s score shows he’s faster than the ante-post National favourite, Corach Rambler, by 1mph. While the Jamaican is a sprinter and not a distance runner, if he was a racehorse he would finish 9th in the overall table of fastest ever Grand National winners (using his average speed per mile). That places him just above racehorses Grittar and Silver Birch.

Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen rides to the start line ahead of the Grand National Steeple Chase

Speed is the name of the game for Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah. However, even as one of the world’s best footballers, the Egyptian’s speed chalks up 1.5 times slower than the 2022 Grand National winner, Noble Yeats.

Scoring that top position in humans vs racehorses vs machines is the rapid Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which has a top speed of 304mph. Mr Frisk would need to be NINE times faster than his best-ever recorded speed in order to match The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

In terms of prize money, Grand National winners earn up to nine times more than Olympic medal winners. This year, the winner’s prize pot is a whopping £561,000, compared to only £63,870 for Olympic athletes.