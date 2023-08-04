Inside GolfIt! - Review of Glasgow’s newest community-based sport facility

The game’s latest family friendly concept located next to Hogganfield Loch is set to prove a smash hit!

GlasgowWorld was invited along to the launch event of Golf It! - a first look at the R&A’s new vision for the sport.

The community-based golf and family friendly centre, located on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch, will open its door to the public tomorrow (Saturday) as part of a brand new concept the game’s governing body hopes will “revolutionise the sport” and make it “more accessible and inclusive to golfers and non-golfers alike”.

There is no dress code and the facility caters to everyone - even new-born babies! this venue is unlike anything you’ve seen before in golf, with a range of activities to get stuck into.

From a shiny state-of-the-art golf range fitted with TopTracer technology and a number of fun, interactive games to a challenging adventure golf course and a seriously testing nine-hole course built on the site of the former Lethamhill Golf Course, there is something for everyone.

Affordability has been made a key theme, with pricing incredibly competitive. A nine-hole weekday round will cost you £10 max, while they also offer a ‘Fast 5 Fridays’ deal - five holes, at 5pm, for a fiver.

There is also a wide selection of food and drink facilities to choose from. It remains to be seen if the Golf It! brand will be rolled out around the world but the main aim is to provide a golfing education programme to children as part of a long-term strategy to grow the game.

Here are some of the key takeaways we noted from our visit...

1 . Golf It! Glasgow A pristine nine-hole golf course has been built following the redevelopment of Lethamhill golf course. It offers a challenge test for those who have the confidence to tackle it.

2 . Golf It! Glasgow This amazing new family-orientated concept has been created in an attempt to grow the sport at grass-roots level. A number of local kids from schools and nurseries within the community seemed to enjoy their day!

3 . Golf It! Glasgow Situated on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch, the facility is located close to both the M8 and M80 near the city centre. Affordability has been made a key theme which runs throughout the shiny new facility.

4 . Golf It! Glasgow You can sample some delicious street food dining on sight, with the Big Feed supplying a number of tasty food vendors with sweet & savoury offerings in a lively space.

