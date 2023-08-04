Family entertainment destination with wide-ranging attractions aims to entice new fans to the game.

A hotly anticipated community-based golf and entertainment facility will open its doors this Saturday (5 August) on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch in Glasgow.

Golf It!, a brand new concept from golf’s governing body The R&A, is set to revolutionise the sport, making it more accessible and inclusive to golfers and non-golfers alike.

The vast new indoor and outdoor attraction boasts an extensive range of introductory golf formats including a twist on pitch and putt, three adventure golf courses, community putting greens and a 52-bay double decker floodlit driving range.

A new-look nine-hole course that incorporates five sets of tees to encourage people at all levels of ability to play together will feature alongside nature trails, bike hire and street food-style dining and drinks areas, with Glasgow’s Big Feed making the venue its new permanent home. Glasgow’s first-ever Padel tennis courts are also set to launch later in the year on site.

Russell Smith, General Manager at Golf It!, said: “The aim at Golf It! has always been to make it as welcoming and affordable as possible. I believe we have achieved that with a facility that is a phenomenal experience for all the family. It is crucial for us that ‘community’ is at the centre of everything we’re setting out to achieve at Golf It!.

“Most of our 50 trailblazers – the name we’ve given our new team members on site – are from the local area. Working with Beano Brain, school children were asked to design the adventure golf holes. There’s nothing like it anywhere else in the UK and it’s their vision of what golf should look like. We hope we’ve done their imagination justice.

“We can’t wait to show everyone how spectacular the whole place looks. Golf it! is for those kids, for their families and the whole community who might not have thought of visiting a golf attraction.”

The full list of features at Golf It! include:

A short game area with three adventure golf courses, Park Golf pitch and putt and a family putting green for people of all ages.

A 52-bay floodlit double-decker Top Tracer driving range, including bespoke family bays and simulators.

A golf equipment library with easy access to hire equipment and free to use clubs on the driving range.

Seven Lochs Visitor Centre with nature trails that link to Scotland’s largest urban nature park.

Street Food by The Big Feed.

Custom golf club fitting by Titleist and Scottsdale Golf.

Three Padel tennis courts by Game4Padel.

Early Years Nursery operated by Lullaby Lane

A long-term education programme across Glasgow with the aim of providing in-curriculum golf experiences to 42,000 children across the city.

A community orchard and gardens in partnership with St Paul’s Youth Forum and Ruchazie Pantry.

Free bike access in partnership with St Paul’s Youth Forum.

Golf It! has already won the backing of a range of delivery and community partners, which includes Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life, Visit Scotland, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Golf Foundation, Active Schools Network, GEO Foundation, AIG, Toptracer, Toro, Acushnet, Callaway, PMY Group, Range Servant, Your Golf Booking, Scottish Power Carryway, Golfway and Adidas.

St Paul’s Youth Forum, community partner of Golf It! is a youth project in Provanmill that aims to provide opportunities for young people across the East End of Glasgow. Young people from the project and local schools have planted a community orchard at the venue and will be operating On Bikes, a youth-focused bike charity which provides free bike access on site.

Neil Young, Youth Team Leader at St Paul’s Youth Forum, commended the move by The R&A to include opportunities that bring young people in the area closer together as part of Golf It!