Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be in the same arena as WWE Monday Night Raw takes place tonight in Glasgow.

As part of his 2025 Farewell Tour, John Cena will appear live on WWE’s Netflix broadcast, Monday Night Raw, for the final time in Glasgow and then London next week. During the biggest time of year on the WWE calendar on the Road to WrestleMania where anything can happen, consecutive episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will be broadcast from different cities across the UK and Europe in March.

Fans in Glasgow will see their favourite WWE Superstars just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

Setting up tonight’s action, WWE have announced that Jey Uso and a mystery partner will battle A-Town Down Under: “At odds with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for several weeks, "Main Event" Jey Uso will join forces with a mystery partner to take on A-Town Down Under.”

Glasgow WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke to the Daily Star about the significance of hosting a European tour so close to WrestleMania season. McIntyre said, “I get shocked and pleasantly surprised every year with WWE as it continues to grow. I was pushing since the second I arrived in America for a big UK stadium show and I would’ve been happy at that. Then we finally got the first Clash at the Castle and even though I didn’t get the result everyone was hoping for because I got screwed, I’d have been happy at that. But to watch just how this company is evolving.

“Obviously we are on Netflix all across the world which is just absolutely unbelievable, and to see how many international shows we do throughout the year is just unreal. How many stadium shows, not just arena shows we do and sell out, but leading into WrestleMania we’ve got the hottest feuds reaching their peaks and everything is hitting on the next level. Everybody giving their absolute all because they want the best spot possible at Mania, and the idea that it’s going to the best crowds across the world is so freaking cool.

“Not just for the fan base and you can hear the appreciation just how crazy the fans have been. Like in Barcelona specifically for me when I was beating Priest’s ass. But for the wrestlers themselves, we are absolutely buzzing for it. The fans are excited for it and obviously from a company’s standpoint, the numbers across the board are just incredible.”

On if he’ll be appearing on tonight’s RAW: “Let’s just say I’ve been shouting about it. You never know what’s going to happen in WWE but I’ve not been quiet about it for the past few months so we’ll see and keep our fingers and toes crossed because I promise you, the right people have been getting shouted at by me.”

Wrestling fans will be excited about the combustible relationship between Cody Rhodes and John Cena being under scrutiny in Glasgow, with the WWE saying: “After the intense face-to-face on Raw last week, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will once again be under the same roof when Raw comes to Glasgow, Scotland this Monday.”

Ticket Information:

Prices vary based on seating and availability.

WE Monday Night Raw is coming to The OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday, March 24, 2025. Whether you're a longtime wrestling fan or new to the spectacle, here’s a detailed guide on everything you need to know about the event:

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: Doors Open: 6:30 PM. Show Starts: 7:30 PM

Location: OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Glasgow, G3 8YW

Ticket Prices: Prices vary based on seating and availability, with tickets typically ranging from £30 to £100 or more depending on proximity to the ring and seating category.