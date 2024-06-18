Motherwell are preparing for action | SNS Group

Motherwell are gearing up for the new Premiership season - on and off the park.

Motherwell are back in pre-season training ahead of the new season.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side returned to Fir Park on June 18th for the start of intense fitness work prior to the 24/25 term. It all kicks off next month in the Premier Sports Cup and the Premiership matches won’t be far behind it.



Transfer work is ongoing, with Kofi Balmer, Tom Sparrow and Johnny Koutroumbis currently signed up. More could come in and already the schedule is looking busy. The team jet out to the Netherlands next week before returning for more friendly action closer to home.

There’s also talk of investment in the air and fans will soon decide whether or not to back investment from the American-based Barmack family. Supporters will also look forward to some other key dates throughout the summer months. As things stand, here are the days to look out for in terms of Motherwell. This will be updated as more events are confirmed.

Key Motherwell dates

June 24th: Squad fly out to Delden, Netherlands

June 27th: Premiership fixtures revealed

June 28th: FC Twente vs Motherwell, 19:00, Deurningen, Netherlands.

June 30th: DSVD Deurningen vs Motherwell, 14:00 Deurningen, Netherlands.

June 30th: Fly home from Netherlands

July 1st: Voting on Barmack investment proposals

July 6th: Motherwell vs Livingston, friendly, Fir Park, 15:00

July 9th: Linlithgow Rose vs Motherwell, Gary Thom testimonial, Prestonfield Stadium, 19:45, squad details tbc

July 13th: Motherwell vs Edinburgh City, Fir Park, Premier Sports Cup, 15:00

July 16th: Montrose vs Motherwell, Links Park, Premier Sports Cup, 19:45

July 20th: Clyde vs Motherwell, New Douglas Park, Premier Sports Cup, 19:45

July 28th: Motherwell vs Partick Thistle, Fir Park, Premier Sports Cup, 15:00

August 3rd/4th: Premiership matchday 1