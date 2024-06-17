Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell

Motherwell have signed three players so far this summer.

Stuart Kettlewell is looking forward to seeing what Johnny Koutroumbis can deliver at Motherwell after the Australian signed a two-year deal.

A right-back, he completes the move to Fir Park after time at Perth Glory. He made 41 appearances over a two-year spell, having also featured for Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers. This is the 26-year-old’s first foray outside Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has made over 140 appearances in the Australian top-flight. Speaking on his arrival, Motherwell boss Kettlewell says Koutroumbis is someone he hopes is worth the amount of effort it has taken to bring him into Motherwell. He said: “There has been a lot of work to get Johnny here.

“So, first of all I want to thank everyone involved as these kinds of deals are never easy. Johnny is a good player who has a wealth of experience in a good league. I’ve spoken with him and he is very ambitious.

“We both feel this is an excellent opportunity for him to develop and push into that next chapter of his career. He’s came to the other side of the world which is a lot of commitment. He’s now got plenty time to adjust and settle before the competitive season begins.”