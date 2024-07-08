The defender has swapped Perth for Motherwell | SNS Group

The defender is one of several new stars at Motherwell this summer.

Liam Gordon says Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell ambition is a big factor behind rejecting English moves for another Premiership adventure.

The centre-back has signed a two-year deal at Fir Park after leaving boyhood heroes St Johnstone, who he captained and made 201 appearances for. There were options over the border for Gordon and in Scotland, who has impressed in his new side’s early friendly matches, including Saturday’s 2-1 win vs Livingston.

He was with his new teammates in Holland for a pre-season camp, as lengthy phone calls with Kettlewell helped ensure him Motherwell was the place to be. Gordon said: "I am delighted to be here. I had multiple conversations with the manager during the lead-up. When it came down to it, I felt this was the right move for me and my family. Since I came into the club it's been everything I thought it would be.

"It has a family feel to it, and all the boys have been brand new, the staff too. I had options elsewhere. There were ones down south and interest here in the league, but I felt Motherwell was the right move for me. I had chatted to guys who had been here, boys who are currently here, and I always felt playing against Motherwell it was always a pretty difficult game.

"That's the biggest compliment I can pay. I didn't enjoy playing against them. I had a couple of long phone calls with the manager here, maybe 50 minutes or so each time. It was him selling the club and his ideas, setting out his ambitions. That's what it came down to for me. The ambition they have here, and where they want to go.

"It's something I want to be a part of. The ideas the manager has put across, everyone has bought into them. The more we work together and build on those ideas, the better we are going to be. The squad is very strong just now. I know from playing against them how good these guys are.

"Obviously with the new boys coming in it's been great to get to know everyone in pre-season. It actually worked out well for me because I had my medical, signed and we left for Holland the next day. That was the perfect way to get started from my point of view.

"It was a really difficult decision to make, and the manager here gave me time and space to think it over. But I wanted that fresh challenge, I just wanted a fresh start and the way the gaffer sold the club to me, it was a no-brainer coming to Motherwell."

One former teammate he is linking up with Theo Bair. The striker had a tough time at St Johnstone during Gordon’s stint in blue, but he thrived at Fir Park last season, scoring 15 times with six assists. Former Hearts youth teammate in Sam Nicholson and another ex-Saint, Ross Callachan, only added to Bair’s glowing praise.

Gordon explained: "I spoke to Theo, I sent him a message, but I knew what his answer was going to be. He had a great season last year, unbelievable. He couldn't speak highly enough about Motherwell. Sam Nicholson and Ross Callachan were the same.

"When it's your friends, they are not going to lie to you. I was delighted for Theo last season, it wasn't for the lack of trying that it didn't work out at St Johnstone. He was a good boy, turned up every day and worked hard.

"Good things happen to good people, and hopefully we can get the best out of him again this season."

Kettlewell is still looking to add a few faces to his team amid a major summer overhaul. That can only be a good thing in the defender’s eyes, as he added: “The ideas the manager has put across, everybody has bought into them. The more we work together and build on those ideas, the better we are going to be.