The Motherwell boss has been focused on matters on the park | (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The Motherwell boss has addressed investment surrounding the Premiership side.

Stuart Kettlewell says debate surrounding US investment into Motherwell has not proven a distraction.

Fir Park chiefs have recommended that shareholders accept a £1.95m offer from Wild Sheep Sports, created by American TV executive Erik Barmack and his wife, Courtney, for a 47% stake. Current majority shareholder, fan-run group The Well Society, has instructed its members to reject the proposals in a ballot that opened on July 8th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to the weekend’s 2-1 friendly win over Livingston at Fir Park, a section of home fans displayed a banner reading "Our Club, Our Future. No To Wild Sheep Investors!" A large summer overhaul has commenced ahead of the competitive season starting at home to Edinburgh City in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, but talk has largely centred around the possible American investment.

It has proven divisive in the fanbase but boss Kettlewell insists it hasn’t diverted his focus, with new CEO Brian Caldwell taking much of the noise away. Asked if if the investment debate has proven distracting, Kettlewell said: "It's not been difficult at all. I like to educate myself on everything that goes on at the football club. I have always been the same.

"We've got a really good set-up here now, especially with having Brian Caldwell in as our CEO. Brian will take a lot of that stuff and keep it away from the playing squad.

"It's important. It's the future of the football club, but it doesn't concern us. There is a clear structure and a picture of how things could change and how things could look. None of us are involved in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad