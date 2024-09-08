Clan players at the jersey launch, from left, Alex Forbes, Felix Pare, Cade Neilson, Nick Prkusic and Deven Siderov | Macdonald Media

The launch event was held in the central atrium of Braehead Shopping Centre this week

Almost 1000 fans turned up to see the launch of the Glasgow Clan’s new season jerseys. The designs of the ice hockey tops recognise the Clan name’s link to Scotland and the country’s rich heritage.

Clan head coach, Corey Neilson, assistant coach Mike Sirant and players were at the launch event in the central atrium of Braehead Shopping Centre, which is adjacent to Braehead Arena where the team play their home games.

The players were introduced to the fans and Clan managing director, Gareth Chalmers said: “As ever, there was a fantastic turnout of fans to see the players and get a first look at the various new jerseys the team will wear when we compete in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League in the coming season.

Fans turned out in big numbers for the Clan jersey launch event | Macdonald Media

Gareth describes the new home jersey as “tartan pride with a modern edge”. He says: “It blends tradition with contemporary style, featuring sleeves with a subtly integrated tartan design, giving a nod to the Clan’s Scottish roots while maintaining a sleek and sporty aesthetic. The road top showcases a unique Clan thistle pattern delicately placed across the jersey and symbolises our strong ties to Scottish history.

“And for those who like a bit of nostalgia, this season’s alternate jersey is a must-have. The design is a tribute to our retro top featuring the word Clan across the chest with a Celtic pattern at the bottom.”

He continued: “These jerseys are more than just team apparel – they are a statement of pride in our Scottish heritage and a testament to the unwavering support of our fans. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of Glasgow Clan history. Be sure to get your jersey and wear it with pride as we head into what promises to be an exciting new season.”

The selection of replica Clan jerseys will be available online at shop.clanihc.com or from the merchandise stall at Braehead Arena on game nights.