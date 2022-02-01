Rangers new signing Aaron Ramsey won’t play against Celtic on Wednesday evening, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed.

The Rangers manager was speaking to the media ahead of Rangers’ Old Firm clash with Celtic at Parkhead tomorrow.

The Ibrox club announced the loan signing of the Juventus midfielder on deadline day - a major transfer coup for Rangers.

van Bronckhorst said he was ‘very excited’ to bring in the Welsh international, but confirmed that he would not play in Wednesday’s game.

Aaron Ramsey won’t play in the Old Firm match.

What did van Bronckhorst say?

He told the media: “To be able to bring in a player like Aaron is great and a lot of hard work from Ross Wilson to make it possible.”

He added: “Ramsey trained but is too soon for tomorrow, I expect him in the squad in the near future.

“We have left this window stronger than we started it, very happy with our new arrivals and not losing any key players.”