The Rangers manager was speaking to the media ahead of Rangers’ Old Firm clash with Celtic at Parkhead tomorrow.
The Ibrox club announced the loan signing of the Juventus midfielder on deadline day - a major transfer coup for Rangers.
van Bronckhorst said he was ‘very excited’ to bring in the Welsh international, but confirmed that he would not play in Wednesday’s game.
What did van Bronckhorst say?
He told the media: “To be able to bring in a player like Aaron is great and a lot of hard work from Ross Wilson to make it possible.”
He added: “Ramsey trained but is too soon for tomorrow, I expect him in the squad in the near future.
“We have left this window stronger than we started it, very happy with our new arrivals and not losing any key players.”
The Rangers manager also confirmed that Filip Helander - who scored the winning goal the last time the teams met - is still out and should be back in the coming weeks.