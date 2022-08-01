Dalgleish scores in Hamilton Park win

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belstane trainer Keith Dalgleish was victorious at Hamilton Park

Ridden by Billy Garritty, the 17-2 shot made all in The Boe Handicap Stakes – run over six furlongs – to win by a neck from second placed Kats Bob in front of thousands of spectators on what was a fantastic evening of racing.

The win continued Belstane Racing Stables supremo Dalgleish’s fantastic run of victories at his local track, where he has now recorded 53 wins from over 420 runners, an impressive 12 per cent strike rate.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven-race card also saw Wickywickywheels earn a crack at the £100,000 Lanark Silver Bell – being staged on Friday, August 26 – after her latest win in the 6.55pm third race.

Trained by Jim Goldie and ridden by Tadhg O’Shea, she gained a cosy neck victory in the Gas Call Services Handicap.

Her owner and breeder Jimmy Long said: “I always thought she would improve for a bit of juice in the ground. The Silver Bell in a few weeks is an obvious target and hopefully there is plenty more to come.”

And David Egan was impressed with Roger Varian-trained Dragon Symbol after the odds on favourite stormed home in the Apex Traffic Management EBF Soba Conditions Stakes, the fourth race.

He said: “I rode him out recently and he gave me a great feel. He went past the line strong and this should set him up for the rest of the season.”

Vast crowds attended on Saturday night, with fine weather blessing the occasion.

After the races had finished, Blue stars Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan took to the stage for a great live performance.

After this, Capital FM DJ Katy J spun the decks for the after party.