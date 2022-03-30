Ewen Ferguson dedicates maiden DP World Tour win to his mum

Ewen Ferguson celebrates with his trophy after the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Pic by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The 25-year-old has been knocking on the door for his first victory on the tour in recent events.

All the signs were there that a Sunday title triumph was just around the corner, the local pro having gone so close at the Magical Kenya Open at the start of the month.

He again put himself into the mix in Qatar and this time managed to get his nose in front when it mattered most, his closing 70 seeing him win by one shot from American Chase Hannah.

The victory, which came on mother’s day, was clearly a special one for Ferguson who said: “I just can't believe it at all. Years and years of hard work.

"My mum, dad, sister and brother and all my family gave me everything to try and get to this moment and it's an absolute dream come true.

"I think I've been in contention enough now on the Challenge Tour and out here at the start of this year a little bit, and I just managed to deal with it.

"I'm obviously a winner now - it's incredible.”

Ferguson arrived at the Doha GC a little earlier on Sunday on the advice of coach Jamie Gough who identified issues with his chipping.

He worked away before his round teed off and it paid dividends, putting together a round of 70 which was enough for the win and a cheque for €308,344.30.

He added: "That's for my mum.

"I know she'll be watching at home crying. Happy mother's day to all the mums, especially mine."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ferguson went into Sunday's final round three shots adrift of overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan but, as the duo slipped backwards on the inward nine, the European Challenge Tour graduate was able to take full advantage, firing an eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to lift the trophy.

A chip-in eagle from over the back of the 16th green, which was enough to propel Ferguson into a share of the lead, was a highlight before he holed his 16-foot birdie putt at the last to sign for a closing 70 and set the clubhouse target on seven under par.