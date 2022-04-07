It's a bream come true for angler James as he's on coarse to hook UK prize

*

The former Bishopbriggs High School pupil was also in the Scotland A team which finished third in the Sensas Challenge, rated one of the best events in Europe under rules laid down by the International Sport Fishing Confederation (CIPS).

Star-studded Drennan Barnsley B won with 22 points, with Drennan Barnsley B in second spot on 25 and Scotland A on 29 points in the event, designed for teams to experience the nearest event to a world championship. It attracted 39 teams to the Gloucester Canal, with Scotland B 20th overall.

Organisers confirmed it was one of the tightest results the competition had seen, with three anglers – England international James Dent, James Woodrow and Tommy Noton – on maximum points. But Dent, from Barnsley, took the individual title on overall weight.

Car mechanic Woodrow, a regular at Magiscroft Fishery in Condorrat, said Scotland were in against "world class anglers" and his weight of 36lb of fish fell just short of winning. It comprised seven bream, all around 4lb on the first day, and around 40 smaller fish, mostly roach, perch and skimmers, on day two.

Bloodworm was the bait which did the business for Woodrow, who said he had practised using it in the Silvers League held at Magiscroft, only five minutes from his home, over the winter.

Dent, said the 35-year-old local angler, nicked it with a slightly better weight, adding: "A silver medal here is my biggest achievement in fishing, as there was a five-time world champion in the field and a number of experienced internationals.