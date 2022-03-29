'It's all about building towards getting promotion next year' - Dalziel Rugby Club boss Graham Calder's rallying cry after beating Strathaven

Graham Calder is pictured scoring a try against Clydebank earlier this season (Pic Elaine Neilson)

Yet Saturday’s success – which moves the Motherwell team onto 35 points from 15 fixtures – didn’t start well as Strathaven scored a converted try to go 7-0 up early on.

But Dalziel hit back to level with a Darren Moon try being converted by Moon himself.

A successful Strathaven penalty put the visitors 10-7 in front before a Callum Croughan try – unconverted – made it 12-10 for Dalziel.

The hosts gained a stranglehold on the contest just before half-time with Fraser McKenzie’s try being converted by player/head coach Graham Calder, on kicking duties and moving from scrum half to stand off after Moon went off injured.

Dalziel’s 19-10 lead at half-time impressed boss Calder, who told GlasgowWorld Sport: “We showed great character in adversity. We were disappointed to lose an early try but I was delighted in how we responded.

"We were confident even when we lost the early try because we knew we had a game plan to win the game.

"Our results have been improving and it’s all about building towards gaining promotion next year.”

Three successful penalties kicked by Calder then put Dalziel 28-10 up in the second half, before Strathaven scored two late tries.