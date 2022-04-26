Law AAC athletes shone during fine cross country campaign

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Law and District AAC's Jessica Inglis had a fine winter campaign

Under-15 girl Jessica Inglis was fourth at the West District Cross Country Championships to earn selection for the Inter-District team at Irvine.

This in turn earned Jessica a place in the West of Scotland team in the prestigious Loughborough Cross Country where she was again at the forefront of the team over a notoriously tough course. She was duly selected for the Scottish cross country team who took the bronze medal position in Belfast.

The Scottish Schools Cross Country Championship saw Jessica claim fourth and a place in the Scottish team competing in Wales where she helped the keep the Scottish flag flying with a great run.

Law and District AAC under-17 women squad who were second at Lanarkshire Cross Country

Jessica also won Lanarkshire Cross Country Championship, finished fourth in the Scottish Road Race Championship and came third in the 6K race at the Tom Scott Road Race at Strathclyde Park.

Clubmate Ryan Kellock, an U17 boy, also had a good winter.

His high finish in the West District Cross Country Championship secured a place in the West District team at Irvine where an excellent run saw him being Law AAC’s second West team member at Loughborough.

Finishing third in the Lanarkshire Cross Country completed Ryan’s season, an event which saw Law U17 woman Fiona Currie finish second and lead team-mates Amanda Quinn and Ayumi Faulds to second team. Fiona Currie set a PB of 2mins 24secs for 800m indoors and also second in the Scottish Schools indoor Championship B final.

Ryan Kellock is tipped to have a bright future (Pic by Bobby Gavin)

Fellow U17 Logan Whitton was third in the Lanarkshire Cross Country Championship, second at Livingston cross country and first U17 in the Tom Scott 6k.

Darran Muir was third over 40 in the 10-mile Tom Scott race which is also the Scottish 10mile Championship race. He was also third over 800m in both the indoor and outdoor Scottish Championship and claimed silver in the Scottish Outdoor Championship 800m.

Darran also took second over-40 place in the Lanarkshire Cross Country Championships.