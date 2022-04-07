Milngavie hockey's Western Wildcats to hold fundraising five-a-side event

Rob Harwood was on target for Western Wildcats at the weekend (stock picture by John Devlin)

To raise funds, the Milngavie squad is running a mixed hockey five-a-side tournament on Saturday, April 16.

Junior tournaments will take place in the morning – from 9am-11am for under eights and 11am-1pm for under 12s – while senior tournaments will take place from 1.30pm onwards.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a small entry fee of £5 per player, with all funds going towards the Euro campaign, and ptrizxes will go to the winning line-ups.

Anyone interested in putting forward a team can register on a Spond link or email [email protected] Mixed squads of up to eight can enter, with a minimum of two boys and two girls in each.

Congratulations were also conveyed to six players – Fraser Moran, Andrew MacAllister, Scott Menzies, Adam MacKenzie, Euan Cowan and Nic Hadland – who have been selected for the Scotland U21 team to play England in a three-match series taking place at Loughborough University from April 16-18.

The men’s first team kept up its almost inexorable charge towards the Premiership title with a sturdy 6-0 win against Watsonians at Auchenhowie, staying five points in front with three matches to play.