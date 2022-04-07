Milngavie hockey's Western Wildcats to hold fundraising five-a-side event

To raise funds, the Milngavie squad is running a mixed hockey five-a-side tournament on Saturday, April 16.
Junior tournaments will take place in the morning – from 9am-11am for under eights and 11am-1pm for under 12s – while senior tournaments will take place from 1.30pm onwards.
There will be a small entry fee of £5 per player, with all funds going towards the Euro campaign, and ptrizxes will go to the winning line-ups.
Anyone interested in putting forward a team can register on a Spond link or email [email protected] Mixed squads of up to eight can enter, with a minimum of two boys and two girls in each.
Congratulations were also conveyed to six players – Fraser Moran, Andrew MacAllister, Scott Menzies, Adam MacKenzie, Euan Cowan and Nic Hadland – who have been selected for the Scotland U21 team to play England in a three-match series taking place at Loughborough University from April 16-18.
The men’s first team kept up its almost inexorable charge towards the Premiership title with a sturdy 6-0 win against Watsonians at Auchenhowie, staying five points in front with three matches to play.
Hamish Gault scored a hat-trick of penalty corner conversions in the first half and early in the third quarter, while the goals continued to flow thereafter from the set piece as Fraser Moran made it four. He added a fifth from open play and Rob Harwood scored the sixth from the spot to ensure the three points.