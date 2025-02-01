Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More have declared to enter this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match, taking place tonight (March 1 2025, 11pm GMT).

After the events of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, here is your final list of confirmed entrants for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Who is now the favourite to win the men’s and women’s Rumble, who'll make the most eliminations and who won't last at all?

With WWE Smackdown complete, and an incredibly tense showdown between Kevin Owens and CM Punk, we now have our final list of confirmed WWE Royal Rumble entrants.

The 30 person battle royal, with the prize of a title shot at Wrestlemania 41 at stake, is taking place tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana and while there will No doubt be plenty of surprises, we now have a comprehensive list of contestants on both the men’s and women's side.

So who can we expect to see in those years Rumble matches? Plus, with the events of Smackdown having transpired, is there a new favourite to win the match, and who do bookies think won't last at all?

WWE Royal Rumble- final list of confirmed entrants

Men’s Rumble Match

LA Knight

John Cena

CM Punk

Jey Uso

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Rey Mysterio

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Logan Paul

Penta

Chad Gable

Bron Breakker

Carmelo Hayes

Damian Priest

Santos Escobar

Jacob Fatu

Women’s Rumble Match

Nia Jax

Bayley

Charlotte Flair

Naomi

Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Lyra Valkyria

Ivy Nile

Iyo Sky

Chelsea Green

Zelina Vega

Candice LeRae

Piper Niven

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 - current odds

We looked at Oddschecker, who aggregate the average odds across a number of betting sites, to find out who is the favourite to win both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

We also looked at who the bookies think will make the most eliminations, who will be in the final four and who will take the wooden spoon and get thrown out immediately.

Men's Rumble winner

CM Punk - 5/4

John Cena - 9/4

Roman Reigns - 5/1

Seth Rollins - 8/1

Men's Rumble - Most Eliminations

Jacob Fatu - 5/4

Bron Brekker - 5/1

Drew McIntyre - 6/1

John Cena - 8/1

Men's Rumble - Shortest Stint

Austin Theory - 7/2

Dominik Mysterio- 7/2

The Miz - 7/2

Grayson Waller - 4/1

Men's Rumble - Final Four

CM Punk - 1/6

Roman Reigns - 2/11

John Cena - 1/4

Seth Rollins - 8/13

Women's Rumble winner

Charlotte Flair - 8/11

Iyo Sky - 10/3

Becky Lynch - 6/1

Bianca Belair - 7/1

Women's Rumble - Most Eliminations

Bianca Belair - 9/4

Nia Jax - 7/2

Jordynne Grace - 7/2

Charlotte Flair - 4/1

Women's Rumble - Shortest Stint

Maxxine Dupri - 3/1

Chelsea Green - 7/2

Piper Niven - 6/1

Women's Rumble - Final Four

Charlotte Flair - 1/7

Becky Lynch - Evens

Iyo Sky - 1/3

Jade Cargill - 5/4

How can I watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 pre-show in the UK?

You can follow the run-up to the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 - Countdown to Royal Rumble - for free by heading to the WWE's YouTube channel from 9pm GMT.

Learn how to follow along with all the action from the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 as it makes it’s debut on Netflix live by reading our guide to this year’s event.