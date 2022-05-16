Uddingston Cricket Club win defeat Ayr without new signing Moneel Iqbal but it's last day defeat for Uddingston Rugby Club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryan Clarke's men saw off Ayr for first league win this season (Pic by David Potter)

While the cricketers enjoyed a fine 49-run home victory over Ayr in the Western Premier League – Uddy scored 197/9 from their 50 overs before bowling out their opponents for 148 in 45.4 overs – the rugby players were defeated 94-0 at Wigtownshire to end their campaign in Tennent’s West Division 2.

Uddingston Cricket Club skipper/wicket keeper Bryan Clarke revealed that their win was achieved without new signing Moneeb Iqbal, who suffered a hamstring tweak in the previous weekend’s defeat at Stirling County.

Clarke added: “That was obviously a bit of a blow for us. We were going in under strength.

"But we had trained well through the week and the guys were really determined to get back on track against a very good Ayr side that have come back up into the top league with a couple of Scottish internationals in tow.

"We opened the bowling with one of the spinners and managed to get some real good control early doors.

"I think Ayr were in the game until the wicket of Michael English, one of their Scotland internationals, and from there we took control.

"It was a really good, disciplined bowling performance. To get a win with new guys in the team was really important as it brings everybody together.”

Iqbal has a fighting chance of being fit for the next league game at Ferguslie this Saturday.