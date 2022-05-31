'We almost dragged it back at the end' - Uddingston skipper Bryan Clarke frustrated by defeat at Dumfries

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uddingston, led by Bryan Clarke (1st left) were defeated at Dumfries

Fergus top scored – he was backed up well by Ross Lyons who was out for 57 – as Uddingston reached 231/7 from their 50 overs.

But this tally didn’t prove to be enough as Dumfries reached their 232 target from 49.1 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Captain Clarke told the Times and Speaker: “Fergus and Ross both batted really well and took us to what should have been a defendable total.

"I think we started the bowling slowly and let them get away. We were always playing catch-up really.

"We almost dragged it back at the end but we were always behind.”

Last weekend’s loss means that Uddingston have lost three and won one of their opening four league games this campaign, ahead of this Saturday’s trip to West of Scotland.

"Realistically we are behind the eight ball a bit in terms of challenging for the title,” Clarke added.

"It was always going to be a wee bit of a transition for us this year.

"We were disappointed to lose on Saturday, when we probably only put together 70 per cent of a performance. We were certainly beaten fairly and squarely in the other two games we lost.

"We are desperate to get a win to start climbing the table and putting pressure on others again.

"Because I think the team that wins it will win it narrowly. And I think there will be three or four teams right beside them.”

In a busy spell of cricketing action, Uddingston will also play a Scottish Cup second round tie at home to Ferguslie on Sunday.

"We have won the Scottish Cup three times, 2003, 2010 and 2011,” Clarke said.