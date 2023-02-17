The two-time world champion crashed to a disappointing 6-4 first game defeat on his return to Glasgow.

A gutted Peter Wright admitted he felt like “wrecking the joint” after his OVO Hydro homecoming ended in a disappointing first game exit on night three of the Cazoo Premier League Darts.

The two-time world champion - nicknamed “Snakebite” - was left distraught after suffering 6-4 Quarter-Final defeat to Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh to leave him without any points following his third-straight loss of the campaign.

The flamboyant 52-year-old showman was furious that he was unable to reward the raucous 12,000 crowd in Glasgow, admitting he was affected by a slight breeze on stage. However, the World No.2 is confident he can rediscover his best form as the PDC roadshow roles on to Dublin next week.

A downbeat Wright said: “It’s just anger I feel at the moment. I feel like wrecking the joint. The fans gave me a lovely welcome and I feel as though I let them down. When you come and play in your own country and on your home ground, it’s not nice to lose. It’s difficult to deal with.

“I was looking forward to it and was expecting to come here and win. I am gutted. I was in charge of the match but ifs and buts don’t win games. Everything was hard work. I was struggling a bit with the wind on stage which affected my darts, to be honest. I’m not worried (about my position), I know I’m good enough to win it.”

Asked if the weight of expectation of being left to fly the flag for Scotland in Gary Anderson’ absence this year was difficult to shoulder, Wright replied: “Yeah, it’s extra pressure as the only Scotsman in the field. We normally have Gary and he has been the ambassador of Scotland. It’s hard to replace him and be in his shoes. I’m gutted for Scotland, for myself.”

One of the sport’s great entertainers, colourful Wright spent much of last year as number one on the Order of Merit and has vowed to boune back by winning a third World Cup as he prepares to reunite with inspirational Anderson this summer, having won it together in 2019.

Gary Anderson of Scotland reacts during his Third Round Match against Ian White of England during Day Twelve of The William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 29, 2021

“The Flying Scotsman” has missed out on the last two finals, with John Henderson deputising to partner Wright on route to glory in 2021. It has been a golden era for Scottish darts, with Wright and fellow two-time champion Anderson leading the charge.

Alan Soutar is the latest big name to make his PDC breakthrough after earning a Tour Card in 2021, while Ayrshire veteran Robert Thornton clinched back-to-back World Seniors titles in Essex last week.