The Rangers and Celtic pair are missing for Scotland currently.

Billy Gilmour reckons Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Celtic's Callum McGregor absence from the Scotland squad helps prove the midfield depth the nation has.

The Brighton midfielder is vying for a place in Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 squad. But there is hot competition in the middle of the park, with Lewis Ferguson's stunning form for Bologna only meriting him a spot on the bench against Holland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilmour started the match and impressed throughout his time on the park, although the friendly ended in a tough 4-0 defeat ahead of the tournament in Germany. Next up is another warm-up game with Northern Ireland at Hampden this coming Tuesday.

Speaking with Viaplay ahead of the match in Amsterdam, Gilmour noted the competition of two other midfielders who are not in this squad through injury. Celtic captain Callum McGregor has been a regular and missed this camp with an Achilles/calf problem.

Ryan Jack has injury ruling him out of this one after missing recent Rangers games. Gilmour says both are top operators that show the reserves of this side. He said: "We are a close-knit group. We are always in contact.

"Last season was a bit tough at my club but coming here was a confidence boost. The gaffer showed belief in me, to keep picking me and playing me in games. This season has been a totally different story, I have played a lot more games at club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad