Rangers and Celtic transfer decisions spark shock as pundit wonders why both passed on deadly striker pair
Stephen O'Donnell is surprised neither Rangers or Celtic made a move for Bojan Miovski or Lawrence Shankland in the January transfer window.
Both clubs made moves to bolster their bids for the title. Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes and Fabio Silva all came into the Ibrox club while Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah were signed by Brendan Rodgers. Celtic's business has come under fire for a lack of movement to give the boss the best chance of bringing the title back to Glasgow's east-end.
Two players who were linked with January moves were Aberdeen's Miovski and Hearts talisman Shankland. The former was said to be attracting Hoops attention amid his form with a struggling Dons side, while Rangers links to the Tynecastle skipper refuse to go away.
Motherwell right-back Stephen O'Donnell has faced both stars in the league this season and knows all about their quality. Speaking to Go Radio, he is shocked that neither striker had a move made for them by either of the sides pursuing Premiership glory.
He said: “It’s kind of what I thought possibly Celtic or Rangers would’ve done with the likes of Shankland or Miovski when they were scoring all the goals You can get these guys for a fraction of the price you spend on unknown names from different countries, and I just thought one of them would’ve taken him in January.”
With the international break coming to a close, Rangers return to action this weekend at home to Hibs this Saturday. They have a game in hand over Celtic, and can go top again with a win before the Hoops play Livingston on Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.