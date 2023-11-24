Rangers FC secure link to Shanghai for Rangers Soccer Academy in recent trip to China
Head of Soccer Academies and International Relations at Rangers FC, Gary Gibson, founded a new connection in for the club in Shanghai
A trio of Glasgow businesses have strengthened their international trade links with a series of new agreements with Chinese businesses.
Rangers, House of Glenroy and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce have all fostered new connections in Shanghai following a recent visit to China, hosted by the Chamber, which gave members and city businesses the opportunity to network at the sixth China International Import Expo.
The successful visit saw the Chamber sign a Memorandum of Understanding for a new partnership with the Shanghai Enterprise Confederation, while both the Chamber and member organisation House of Glenroy signed MOUs with Chinese partners at Orient Enterprise Co Ltd, who hosted the Glasgow delegation on their visit.
Meanwhile, Rangers FC also attended as Chamber members and signed an MOU with Donghua University and Shanghai Campus Football Development Centre, fostering new links for the Rangers Soccer Academy.
Gary Gibson, head of soccer academies and international relations at Rangers, said: “I was extremely proud to attend the China International Import Expo with the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce as Scotland’s sole-represented club.
“It was a fantastic event. It allowed us to pick up the conversations, have face-to-face meetings with the network that we have created, and also create a new network and allow us to start to generate new business on the back of that.
“I am delighted to say we have signed a MOU with Donghua University, with a focus on educational projects, camps events and tour groups coming to Scotland, and we are excited to bring this to life in 2024.
“There were several different businesses from Glasgow that went as part of the delegation and it’s great to go as a team and show a real, joined-up approach and represent Scotland.”
During the visit, the Glasgow delegation visited Hongqiao International Hub – a large office and warehouse space where Scottish products can be showcased long-term.
The group also met with the Japanese Consulate in Shanghai and attended Scottish Development International’s China Roadshow Showcase Reception.
Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Deputy Chief Executive, Richard Muir, said: “It was a brilliant experience supporting our Scottish businesses as they seek to continue to build partnerships and establish their products, technology and brands in China.
“Linking Glasgow to China through international trade fosters economic growth, cultural exchange, and global collaboration, creating a bridge that transcends borders and fuels prosperity in both countries.
“We look forward to building on the success of this trip and hope to both welcome Chinese friends to Scotland in the coming year, as well as return with a business delegation in 2024.”
Other Scottish businesses on the trade mission were Black Rooster Peri Peri, Brave New Spirits, Crafty Distillery, 126 Water, Logan Energy and Gravitricity.