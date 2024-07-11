Lennon Miller continues to catch the eye at Motherwell. | SNS Group

Rangers have been linked with the Motherwell midfielder.

Stuart Kettlewell welcomes speculation in Lennon Miller - as it means Motherwell have a top talent on their hands.

The teenage midfielder has had reports of interest from Rangers this week, and English clubs have previously been linked with the Scotland youth international. He enjoyed a breakthrough season at Motherwell last season and is now a key member of the Fir Park midfield.

Answering a question on reported interest from Rangers, Kettlewell says it’s been a new lease of life to have players like Miller and Kilmarnock’s David Watson emerging. He said: “I see speculation continuing on someone who is an outstanding footballer. I have never been shy in mentioning that with Lennon.

“Clubs will be linked with continuously, they have been since he was a young kid. He has been linked with clubs down south. We signed him on a longer term deal for a reason, we got buy in from his family, his agent, Lennon himself. He is getting better and better every day and it’s exciting for Motherwell to have such a talent at the football club.

“I think to see someone in Lennon Miller who is 17 and now has just over 40 appearances for us is special. I couple it with the likes of David Watson, it’s a breath of fresh air seeing these guys performing to the level they have. I am seeing some really good talents in Scottish football and in these two, players given opportunity to play on a weekly basis.”

Theo Bair is another who is wanted by other clubs. He has been with Canada at Copa America amid concrete bids in the striker, and the Motherwell boss says a selling model will need to be considered if a good bid comes in. Kettlewell explained: “We did a lot of work to get Theo to the club last year.

“We have done an awful lot of work with him here and feel we have shown him faith and trust. We have a brilliant relationship with him, as does everyone at the club. He is a gem of a guy and he’s repaid us. I want him at the football club and I’d like him here at the football club, this season and beyond.

“If people are offering big numbers for the likes of Theo Bair and anybody else at this club, we are a selling football club. So many players have come through the doors here have been sold on for what the club deem good value for the player, and that will continue moving forward.”

Assessing the transfer work done so far, Kettlewell added: “I am happy with it. I am happy in the fact I got a good chunk of players early doors, and I keep stressing how important that is. We don’t have a hat full of money.

“My recruitment process and vision has to be slightly different in that guys who are free agents and guys coming out of football clubs, I need to select the ones who fit best here. We have to make sure we are on the ball and identifying the best free agents we can. I expect more to be done and I am working hard to do so. We still feel we are short of two or three and that is what we want to do.”