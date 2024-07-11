New Motherwell signing Steve Seddon | Ben Banks

Advice from Birmingham City and an ex-Oxford United teammate aided his decision.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Seddon says words of advice from Birmingham City and Motherwell favourite Lukas Jutkiewicz helped sell him on a move to Fir Park

The left-back also consulted the wisdom of ex-Oxford United teammate and Fir Park midfielder Alex Gorrin before penning a one-year deal with Stuart Kettlewell’s side. He has he option for a further year and played 60 minutes during Tuesday’s 4-2 friendly win at Linlithgow Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City forward Jutkiewicz remains popular within the ‘Well support 15 years on from arriving on loan from Everton, famed for scoring a spectacular leveller in a thrilling 6-6 draw with Hibs in the 09/10 season. Gorrin meanwhile starred at Motherwell in the Stephen Robinson era, and both players are amongst Seddon’s ex-teammates.

After a loan at Burton Albion last year and departure from Oxford United this summer, the left-back opted to move across the border for the first time. And the ex-Fir Park stars were perfect sounding boards. He told the Motherwell Times: “It’s something different. I spoke to the gaffer and he spoke highly of the club. He has ambitions and and I thought why not.

“It is something new for me and I feel the gaffer can help me improve. I have spoken to boys who have played here before and they spoke highly of the club, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Alex Gorrin.

“Lukas said he loved it up here and said it was a great club for him and one he really enjoyed. Same with Alex as well, he said it was a fantastic club and a good place to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There aren’t too many thoughts on the long-term future right now for Seddon. With the potential of staying in Motherwell until 2026, his focus sits in building up his match fitness. Competitive action starts this weekend in the Premier Sports Cup vs Edinburgh City, and that will be a change to the norm of a lengthy pre-season down south. He explained: “I am quite a short-term thinking person.

“I am quite results driven and I think for me, the main thing was trying to follow the club and gaffer’s ambition to try and finish as high as we can this year. I keep myself fit and I am quite professional in that.

“The sports scientist has been good, he’s been on top of me asking how I am feeling which is good. I feel fit and good. Nobody wants an eight-week pre-season, you’d rather be playing the competitive games as quick as possible.”

Victory over Linlithgow Rose was an ideal way to help build up the match sharpness, and despite only arriving last week, Seddon says he feels good ahead of competitive games starting. He added: “It was good exercise for us. I enjoyed it. The turnaround has been quick but good as well. The boys have been really welcoming, the staff, the whole club. So it’s been good and I've enjoyed it.”