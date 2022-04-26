Biggar 57-14 Highland: Biggar sign off league campaign with victory but come up four points shy in title race

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Orr about to score for Biggar during Saturday's win over Highland

Biggar – who finished with a 57-14 home success over Highland on Saturday – were also headed by second placed Gala (90 points) who the Hartreemill team would have finished above on points difference had they not been docked three points by the SRU last September for being unable to field a team against Ayr due to having a shortage of fit players.

“I think it’s been a very positive season,” said Biggar secretary Mike Booth. “At the end of the day the three points we got docked didn’t make any difference anyway.

"If we had those points we would have just lost the title by a single point which would have been even more painful.

"We’ve got lots of young lads coming up behind and they were all there for what was a very convincing win against Highland.

"I think those youngsters will be the bedrock of our efforts next season.

"The coaching team – David Wilson and Dougie Fleming – is staying the same which is good.”

But the same can’t be said for Biggar skipper Chris Mulligan who is leaving the club after four years as he is emigrating to Australia. Mulligan, nicknamed ‘the human lung’, sustained a broken leg this season.

Biggar’s points against Highland came via tries for Andrew Orr (2), Robbie Orr, Mulligan, Aird Jardine, Andy Jardine, Euan Bogle and Andrew Lamb plus six conversions by Bogle.