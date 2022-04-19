Rugby latest: Uddingston face nail-biting survival battle/Dalziel to host youth festival

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uddingston's survival battle is going to the final day of the season

The bottom side, who have 16 points, will be relegated unless they take at least a point – via scoring four tries or losing by seven points or less – in their final fixture of the campaign at third placed Wigtownshire this Saturday.

Second bottom Helensburgh, who have 17 points but a vastly inferior points difference record, host second placed Strathaven this Saturday.

Uddingston’s game at Oban started promisingly enough with an early Oban try cancelled out by a Blane Anderson try converted by brother Ruairidh.

Although Oban scored again, fullback Blane’s second try made it 14-12.

But that was as good as it got for Uddingston, who conceded 87 further points before a late consolation try for Ross McFadden.

“It just wasn’t good enough from us,” Blane Anderson said. “We only wanted a point so we thought if we went up and just tried to defend, keep the score down and attack as much as possible we could get that point.

"But we only scored three tries so didn’t manage it.”

Blane said that Uddingston will be trying to take the game to Wigtownshire in this Saturday’s finale.

He added: “First and foremost we need to defend and not think about scoring tries.

"Because at the end of the day you also get a bonus point for losing by less than a certain amount.

"We need to go up with a different mindset and think that the best form of attack is defence.

"We need to give it everything.”

Meanwhile, Dalziel Rugby Club, who have finished fifth in the same division, stage the Dalziel Youth Rugby Festival this Saturday.

Competitions will run for youngsters aged from primary one to under-18, with teams from across the country.

The event was started 30 years ago by the late Alan Calder and since 2008 has been run by his son Graham, Dalziel player/head coach.

"We’ve got Melrose coming for the first time this year,” Graham said.

"Every year Northern Ireland Civil Service come over and participate in it as well.

"It is a fantastic day. It’s exactly the ethos we try and promote within the club, a family environment where everybody is having fun and enjoying themselves playing rugby.

"What’s great about this year is we’ve also got a girls team starting.

"We have a girls under-14 competition for the first time and we have also introduced the Dinky Dragons which is pre-school rugby.