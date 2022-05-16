Superb display sees Biggar rugby women win National Plate final at Murrayfield

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biggar cptain Abbie Baillie jumps for joy after being presented with National Plate (Pics by Nigel Pacey)

On a fantastic spring afternoon and in front of a huge Biggar support, Biggar Ladies were never behind and in outscoring their opponents by six tries to three served note of their intention next season when, having been promoted to National 1, they will face Ayr on league duty.

Biggar took the lead following a trademark pass and loop by Emma Orr set Player of the Match Gerry Kimm free for the Ayr line.

Although Emma Orr was unable to add the conversion she was on target when, after 15 minutes, Kimm notched her second after a probing kick by stand off Orr.

The triumphant Biggar squad

Kimm claimed her hat-trick when the fullback out-stripped the Ayr defence to score under the posts. Orr’s conversion took Biggar into a 19-0 lead.

Ayr got on the scoreboard with a try by Erin McSorley, before Biggar secured a 26-5 half-time lead when Emelia Knights went over and Emma Orr converted.

Two more Biggar tries arrived in the second half for Emma Orr and Kirsty Ritchie before an Ayr fightback saw them add a further 17 points.

These came via tries for Alice Wilson, Hannah Young and Robyn Gibson, Catherine Sheddon converting the middle one of these.

Gerry Kimm sprinting past the Ayr defence on the way to her third try

Bria Boyd’s replacement appearance for Biggar was significant in that 25 years ago her father Denis Lavery played for Biggar when they met Selkirk in the Bowl final.