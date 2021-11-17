Scotland to host an international cricket tournament for first time in over 20 years

Cricket Scotland is “delighted” to be awarded co-hosting rights for the tournament

Scotland will co-host the Men's T20 World Cup in 2030. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland has been named as joint hosts alongside England and Ireland for the 2030 Men’s InternationalT20 World Cup.

The decision follows a successful 2021 tournament for Scotland with the side reaching the second group stage.

It also means that Scotland will host international tournament cricket for the first time since the 1999 World Cup.

Cricket Scotland Chair Tony Brian said: “Cricket Scotland is delighted, with the England & Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland, to be awarded co-hosting rights by the International Cricket Council to the 2030 Men’s T20 World Cup Final.

“This is the first global cricket finals to be held partly in Scotland since 1999.”

Kyle Coetzer of Scotland gives instructions to his side. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

He added: “It will be great for the Scottish cricket public to be able to see the stars of world cricket in person as well as for Scotland to show off its history and beauty to the cricket lovers from around the world who will flock to see the finals.

“The event will bring significant economic benefit to the country.

“We look forward to continuing our very productive partnership with the other co-hosts and the ICC to deliver a truly memorable global tournament in 2030.”

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events.

“To have 14 Members hosting 8 events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I’d like to thank every Member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders.”