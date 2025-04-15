Scotland’s most decorated female basketball player Erin McGarrachan announces upcoming retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Erin, who inspired the creation of the Caledonia Gladiators women’s team, will finish her career at the end of this season

Scotland’s most decorated female basketball player Erin McGarrachan has announced she will retire from the sport at the end of the season.

Caledonia Gladiators captain Erin, 32, whose talent inspired the creation of the East Kilbride side’s female franchise in the mid 2000s, ends her career in the same year she helped the club become the first Scottish women’s team to win major silverware.

Her stellar record includes debuting for Scotland at the age of 17, starring over 20 times for Great Britain and winning two top level trophies.

Erin McGarrachan with Lisa Palombo, Head of Professional Teams and Community at Caledonia Gladiators

Erin’s contribution to the sport will be celebrated at the club’s Super League Basketball game against Durham Palatinates on Sunday 20 April, before she officially retires when the club’s playoff campaign ends in the coming weeks.

Erin said: “Basketball’s meant the absolute world to me - I’m filled with gratitude when I think about my journey and couldn’t be prouder of the team, club and culture that I am part of today.

“I’ve had so many great memories and being captain of the first Scottish women’s team to win a major trophy is right up there.

“I’ve loved every minute. I don’t know if I’ll be emotional on my final matchday, but I know it will hit me once I’ve stopped playing.

Erin McGarrachan

“The dream now is we manage to win once more piece of silverware before I retire.”

Erin started the sport aged 14 at St Maurice's High School in Cumbernauld, and quickly caught the eye of PE teacher Lisa Palombo, who is now Head of Professional Teams and Community at Caledonia Gladiators.

Erin’s obvious talent led to Lisa creating the Scottish national league team JRW Gladiators, which then became Lady Rocks, now known as Caledonia Gladiators.

After making her senior debut for Scotland aged 17, forward Erin then spent five years combining basketball with her studies in the US, before signing for UK top flight side Leicester Riders via Loughborough University.

She took a break from the sport in2015/16 to recover from a serious foot injury and focus on becoming an accountant, before returning to playing the following season She won her first major silverware in the Super League Basketball Trophy final in 17/18, and reached two further finals with the club, while starring for Great Britain in leading competitions such as Eurobasket.

Erin was convinced to re-sign for Caledonia Gladiators shortly before the professional club moved to the club’s new multi-million pound home at Playsport in East Kilbride. They became the first ever Scottish women’s team to win major silverware when they lifted the Super League Basketball Trophy this January with a thrilling 61-59 win over Oaklands Wolves. They remain in contention for this season’s playoffs and have the chance to win yet another trophy.

While Erin will be staying on at the club as part of their finance team for the time being, she hasn’t ruled out a coaching role in the future.

Erin, who was named in the Super League Basketball team of the year in 2022/23, added: “It’s been incredible how the club has moved forward in recent years. I could never have believed how professional the club would be now, and the facilities are second to none.

“I’m looking forward to being a fan on matchday and cheering on the girls every week.”

Lisa Palombo, Head of Professional Teams and Community at Caledonia Gladiators and Erin’s former PE teacher, said: “It was evident very quickly how special a person and player Erin was and ultimately her talent and attitude led to the creation of our female franchise

“She is the most decorated Scottish women’s basketball player of all time and has had an incredible career.

“She’s a tremendous role model to others in all that she does and has had a huge influence on the club since she returned more than two years ago. It’s great that we can mark her retirement with a matchday dedicated to her achievements.”

Women’s head coach Chantelle Handy added: “Erin has been an excellent role model to the girls in the team, and a superb leader during her time as captain.

“She’s had such a distinguished career, and everyone at the club wants to wish her well in her retirement.

“It’s great she’ll still be around the club, given how popular a figure she’s been during her time here.”

The women’s team match against Durham Palatinates will be their final match before taking part in the Super League Basketball Playoffs. Their playoff opponents will be confirmed in due course.