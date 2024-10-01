How to get tickets for the GB National Championships in Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

The highly-anticipated GB National Championships are heading to Glasgow

A number of the most talented skateboarders from all around the United Kingdom are heading to Glasgow later this month as part of the 2024 GB National Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skateboarding is a sport that is rapidly rising in popularity after making it’s debut in the Olympic games in 2020 and it was hugely popular in terms of viewing figures during Paris as fans of Team GB cheered on the likes of Sky Brown and Andy Macdonald. So far Team GB has won bronze medals in both the 2020 and 2024 editions but fans have high hopes that the next generation of talent can achieve even greater things at the next event in the 2028 summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GB National Championship plays a key role in Team GB’s selection process for the Olympic games, and is an occasion that gives skateboarding enthusiasts the opportunity to recognise the incredible talents of some of the best up and coming prospects in the United Kingdom.

With that in mind we take a look at all the details surrounding this year’s event at The Loading Bay Skatepark and all the key ticket details to be aware of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Skateboard GB National Championships 2024?

This year’s Skateboard GB National Championships takes place on Saturday 12 October and Sunday 13 October. The event is staged at The Loading Bay Skatepark, which is located at 100 Borron Street, Glasgow North G4 9XE.

Practice sessions for this year run from 12pm until 5.45pm on Saturday 12 October, before the highly-anticipated best trick competition which takes place from 6pm until 7pm.

Heats run from 10am until 4.30pm on Sunday 13 October, in the build-up to the Finals run which takes place from 5pm until 6.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get tickets

Tickets for this year’s event are available on Skiddle for £6 per person on Saturday, with children younger than eight-years-old entering for free.

Tickets for Sunday’s main event are priced at £16.75 while also factoring in Skiddles’ booking fee.

How to watch on TV

The finals are set to be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button. Fans can also stream all of the action on their mobile phone and electronic device for free using the BBC Sport website, provided that they have a TV license.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who won last year’s Skateboard GB National Championships?

A number of talented stars from last year’s edition will be out to retain their place on the podium. Here are the winner’s from 2023, as per the Skateboarders companion website.

WINNERS - MALE:

Tay Cunningham

George O’Neill

Sam Beckett

Louis Newman

Jack Wallbridge

Kayo Martin

Rio Obyrne

Alex Griffiths

WINNERS - FEMALE

Lilly Strachan

Katie Pike

Miriam Nelson

Caitlin Cox

Olive Newman

Molly Seed

Ruby Dolan

Jasmine Gordan

STREET MALE WINNERS

Joe Hinson

Etienne Turnbull

Alex Decunha

Karim Keita

Diggs English

Harry While

Rio O'Byrne

Lewis Blower

STREET FEMALE WINNERS

Miriam Nelson

Ayva-Mae Whittenbury

Ilka Rogers

Lona Gordon

Daisy Buchanan

Miriam Corlett

Carys Connolly

Matilda Thomas