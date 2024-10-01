Skateboard GB National Championships 2024 comes to Glasgow: Dates, location & how to watch
A number of the most talented skateboarders from all around the United Kingdom are heading to Glasgow later this month as part of the 2024 GB National Championships.
Skateboarding is a sport that is rapidly rising in popularity after making it’s debut in the Olympic games in 2020 and it was hugely popular in terms of viewing figures during Paris as fans of Team GB cheered on the likes of Sky Brown and Andy Macdonald. So far Team GB has won bronze medals in both the 2020 and 2024 editions but fans have high hopes that the next generation of talent can achieve even greater things at the next event in the 2028 summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
The GB National Championship plays a key role in Team GB’s selection process for the Olympic games, and is an occasion that gives skateboarding enthusiasts the opportunity to recognise the incredible talents of some of the best up and coming prospects in the United Kingdom.
With that in mind we take a look at all the details surrounding this year’s event at The Loading Bay Skatepark and all the key ticket details to be aware of.
When is the Skateboard GB National Championships 2024?
This year’s Skateboard GB National Championships takes place on Saturday 12 October and Sunday 13 October. The event is staged at The Loading Bay Skatepark, which is located at 100 Borron Street, Glasgow North G4 9XE.
Practice sessions for this year run from 12pm until 5.45pm on Saturday 12 October, before the highly-anticipated best trick competition which takes place from 6pm until 7pm.
Heats run from 10am until 4.30pm on Sunday 13 October, in the build-up to the Finals run which takes place from 5pm until 6.45pm.
How to get tickets
Tickets for this year’s event are available on Skiddle for £6 per person on Saturday, with children younger than eight-years-old entering for free.
Tickets for Sunday’s main event are priced at £16.75 while also factoring in Skiddles’ booking fee.
How to watch on TV
The finals are set to be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button. Fans can also stream all of the action on their mobile phone and electronic device for free using the BBC Sport website, provided that they have a TV license.
Who won last year’s Skateboard GB National Championships?
A number of talented stars from last year’s edition will be out to retain their place on the podium. Here are the winner’s from 2023, as per the Skateboarders companion website.
WINNERS - MALE:
Tay Cunningham
George O’Neill
Sam Beckett
Louis Newman
Jack Wallbridge
Kayo Martin
Rio Obyrne
Alex Griffiths
WINNERS - FEMALE
Lilly Strachan
Katie Pike
Miriam Nelson
Caitlin Cox
Olive Newman
Molly Seed
Ruby Dolan
Jasmine Gordan
STREET MALE WINNERS
Joe Hinson
Etienne Turnbull
Alex Decunha
Karim Keita
Diggs English
Harry While
Rio O'Byrne
Lewis Blower
STREET FEMALE WINNERS
Miriam Nelson
Ayva-Mae Whittenbury
Ilka Rogers
Lona Gordon
Daisy Buchanan
Miriam Corlett
Carys Connolly
Matilda Thomas
