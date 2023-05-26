Michael O’Rourke has told of his pride at becoming the new owner of the Glasgow Clan Ice Hockey Club.

He was speaking as his TDL Media company completed the takeover of Glasgow Clan while also becoming the new operators of Braehead Arena. The move brings to an end Clan founder, Neil Black’s 13-year ownership of the club.

And one of Michael ‘s priorities is to enhance the fans’ game-night experience with a new big screen scoreboard in the Arena, as a first phase of improvements to the popular venue’s facilities.

The club will also now finalise the appointment of a new Head Coach and Head of Hockey Operations as preparations for the new season continue.

Michael said: “It’s with great pride that we take ownership of Glasgow Clan and become the new operators of Braehead Arena. The Clan can be extremely proud of the loyal and passionate fanbase it has. We’re committed to continually communicating our values, ambitions and plans to the Purple Army.

“In sport no one can guarantee success, but our first priority is to put the Clan in the best possible position to achieve success on and off the ice. The first step in that process is to finalise the appointment of a Head Coach & Head of Hockey Operations and provide that person with all the resources available to push the team forward.

Michael O’Rourke

“Our second priority in the short term will be enhancing the fan experience for game nights at Braehead Arena with the installation of a new big screen / scoreboard. This will be the first phase of a programme to improve the arena facilities over the course of the coming year.