Marvin Kaleta has swapped Wolves for Motherwell | Wolves via Getty Images

The Wolves youngster has made a transfer move to Motherwell.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Kettlewell feels he is getting a player with plenty room to develop at Motherwell after landing Marvin Kaleta on loan from Wolves.

After an injury to right-back Johnny Koutroumbis that will leave him out for a couple of months, the Fir Park boss was left with Stephen O’Donnell and youngster Brannan McDermott as his options in that area. Kaleta arrives from Wolves on a loan until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old was brought through at Manchester City and joined Wolves in 2020, since become a regular in their U18s and U21s squads across the Premier League 2 and U18 Premier League. Kettlewell hopes the success of previous loaned full-back like Georgie Gent and James Furlong can show a platform for success.

He said: “With the injuries we have sustained to this point, we thought it was important to bring Marvin in. But when seeking a new face, you don’t want to recruit just for another number. We need the quality and character to be correct.

“With Marvin, I feel like we’re getting a young player who has raw ability and room for growth. He has played plenty minutes down in England so we feel this is a good move for him.

“We’ve seen previously with the likes of James Furlong and Georgie Gent, that these loan moves can be a platform for the player to succeed. We’ll be in constant contact with Wolves to keep them informed of Marvin’s progression.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaleta added: “The manager told me about how good this loan move could be for my development. At this stage in my career, I want to learn and progress. I feel I can do that most by playing first-team football here at Motherwell.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the fan, who I’m told are great with the players. It’s good the team got off to a good start on Saturday and hopefully we can continue that going forward.”