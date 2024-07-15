Motherwell's Theo Bair celebrates at full time after the 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox | (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The striker is set to depart Motherwell this transfer window.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has confirmed Theo Bair is nearing an exit from Fir Park.

Reports emerged over the weekend that French club Auxerre were in position to seal a seven-figure deal for the forward. Bair arrived at Fir Park last summer off the back of a goal in 38 St Johnstone appearances, but burst into life in claret and amber with 15 goals.

He appeared for Canada in their third-placed play-off match at Copa America vs Uruguay at the weekend and will now head on a break, but Kettlewell has revealed talks over his exit are ongoing. The figures currently circulating though - some reaching close to the £1.3m mark - surrounding his possible exit to Auxerre are deemed inaccurate. That number is deemed low with regards what Motherwell will net.

The manager said: “We are moving to a more advanced stage is what I will say. I have seen so many different reports. One thing I can say is I have not seen one accurate report in terms of the numbers or anything like that.

“The taxi driver telling you it will be X, Y, and Z and all kinds of money. We are at an advanced stage in terms of Theo moving on. I can’t give too much more information but I don’t think the numbers we are talking about anybody’s been at that level. Nobody has reached the numbers we are actually speaking about as a football club.

“Everything has been undershot in any report I have seen but we just need to monitor that over the next 24 hours. He has just finished with Canada. There have been a lot of conversations. I am now thinking that he is back from international duty, that it will start to move over the next 24-48 hours.”

With Bair following on from the success of Mika Biereth and Kevin van Veen in ML1, Kettlewell hopes to use the Canadian international as one of his Motherwell selling points. He said: "I do it with a lot of different positions and try and profile it to the history of this football club. I think it's so important I do that.

“We are proud of the number 9s the club has had long before my time and during my time here. Biereth, Van Veen, Theo Bair, it's not a bad portfolio. It's a brilliant selling point for me for any potential striker coming into this football club. It's fair to say I have done that with other positions.

“We have tried to celebrate it. We have a video we use and send to prospective strikers. What you are trying to sell is the career and pathway to getting to the highest level you can.