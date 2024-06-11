Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will look to finally settle his feud with AJ Styles as he defends his title in an ‘I Quit’ match (Pic:L Getty) | Getty Images

Here is every match announced for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

WWE is set to take over Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena this weekend for its Clash at the Castle event, which marks the first ever premium live event to be held in the country.

Saturday’s premium live event will mark the second edition of Clash at the Castle. The first show took place in 2022 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, where Drew McIntyre wrestled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a losing effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damien Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship defence against local hero Drew McIntyre is arguably the most anticipated of the five matches scheduled for Saturday night. The Scottish Warrior will be looking for revenge against Priest after the former United States Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre at WrestleMania earlier this year. Here is every match announced for the card so far:

WWE Clash at the Castle card 2024

McIntyre’s quest to win his fourth world title in WWE has been handed a major boost after his victory over Finn Balor last night confirmed that members of Priest’s faction The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside in Glasgow.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will look to finally settle his feud with AJ Styles as he defends his title in an ‘I Quit’ match. Saturday’s clash will mark the fourth ‘I Quit’ match of Styles’ career and will head into Glasgow, quietly confident having won his three previous ‘I Quit’ matches.

Unlike Styles, Rhodes has yet to compete in an ‘I Quit’ match in his career thus far, but holds a victory over The Phenomenal One, having beaten him in his first title defence at Backlash in France last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the other matches on the card, Chad Gable will look to win his first singles championship in WWE when he faces Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Kilbirnie-born Piper Niven will aim to overcome Bayley and win her first WWE Women’s Championship. And lastly, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will attempt to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team titles in a triple-threat match, featuring the Scottish duo of Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

Damien Priest vs Drew McIntyre - World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles - ‘I Quit’ match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Bayley vs Piper Niven - WWE Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn vs Chad Gable - Intercontinental Championship

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark - WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

How to get tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Tickets for Clash at the Castle are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices range from £333.35 to £2,106.80 and can be booked here . Only 6 tickets can be purchased per person.

Priority Pass ticket packages are also available from On Location and offer fans the chance to at the ringside with premium seating, hospitality, photo opportunities and more from $700 (approximately £556.62). Tickets for the SmackDown on Friday start at £155.95 and can be booked here.

Where to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024?