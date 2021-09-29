WWE reportedly working on bringing SummerSlam to the UK for first time in 30 years

World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) second-biggest show of the year could be about to return to the UK for the first time in almost 30 years - and its proposed venue might shock you.

talkSPORT is reporting that the WWE has been working on bringing the ‘biggest party of the summer’ back to Britain for the first time since it was held at Wembley Stadium in 1992.

The report goes on to note that the company has been eyeing up various venues across the country for the 2022 show, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium the surprising frontrunner.

The arena can hold approximately 74,500 people with a layout closely linked to traditional wrestling venues, as well as a retractable roof that is one of the most attractive features.

WWE has reportedly been in talks over the venue for the past few months as their superstars embarked on a four-event tour of the UK.

However, the report hints that despite the Welsh stadium being their preferred locale, nothing is finalised and the possibility remains that the WWE holds a stadium show in the UK for a different pay-per-view.