A Comfortable and Convenient Stay: My Experience at Leonardo Hotel Bristol

My Stay at Leonardo Hotel Bristol: A Review

Location: One of the first things that stood out was the convenient location. Just a short distance from Temple Meads railway station making it a good base for exploring the city. There are plenty of restaurant and cafes in the area so finding somewhere to eat is no hassle, and if you are looking to shop, Cabot Circus can be reached on foot.

The Room (Deluxe Room): I stayed in a deluxe room and was really impressed. It was spacious and stylish, the extra large bed was exceptionally comfortable. There was a large TV on the wall and plenty of outlets for charging devises.

It was the size of the room that made it feel luxurious, there was ample space to breathe after a day of activities. There was a cozy seating area to wind down and a window with a great view of Bristol. Not to forget the little details - high quality toiletries and soft towels which added to the overall experience.

On the top floor the room was also very quiet and I slept without disturbance.

Facilities:

Dining: The restaurant on-site served a great breakfast each morning with a variety of options. There were both hot and cold dishes available, and I always left feeling satisfied. The bar was clean and modern, an inviting space to enjoy a drink.

Fitness: I made use of the small fitness center during my stay. It’s a bit on the compact side, but it had all the basic equipment I needed for a quick workout. I imagine it could get crowded during peak times, but I didn’t run into any issues during my stay.

Service: The staff were incredibly friendly and attentive, they answered all of my questions with enthusiasm and gave me helpful recommendations. It was obvious they genuinely knew the area and cared about making my stay as enjoyable as possible.

Value for Money: Given its central location and quality of amenities I believe the Leonardo Bristol offers good value for money. With rooms at a range of price points and considering comfort, serve and facilities, it’s a solid choice for anyone visiting Bristol.

Pros:

Central location close to train station and main attractions

Comfortable rooms with all the necessary amenities, especially the Deluxe Room

Friendly and helpful staff

Excellent breakfast

Clean and well-kept facilities

Cons:

The room decor could use a bit more personality and modern flair

Final Thoughts: Overall, I had a positive experience at the Leonardo Hotel Bristol and the combination of its excellent location, comfortable room and attentive service made it the best option for my trip. I would recommend it to anyone visiting the city for leisure. I have stayed in other Leonardo Hotels across the UK and find them extremely reliable options.