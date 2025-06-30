Travellers are being warned not to travel after a tree fell on a main route between England and Scotland in the early hours of the morning.

TransPennine Express is calling on customers not to travel on its services heading to and from Scotland on the West Coast Mainline after a tree fell onto the tracks earlier this morning.

The tree came down near to Beattock in the early hours of Monday 30 June, completely blocking the line between Carlisle and Glasgow/Edinburgh.

As a result, trains running to and from the north west of England will start and terminate at Carlisle.

TransPennine expects disruption to last all day

The TransPennine said on social media that the disruption is expected to last all day.

The operator said: “Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Lockerbie and Carstairs caused by a fallen tree, all lines between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow are blocked.

“Disruption is expected to last all day.”

Andy McClements, Customer Experience and Transformation Director, said: “It’s rare that we advise customers not to travel, but it is likely to take much of today to clear the tree from the lines and we cannot guarantee travel between Carlisle and either Glasgow or Edinburgh.

“We will have additional members of staff out and about on the route today to help our customers, and we are allowing customers with tickets to travel tomorrow to help get them where they need to be.”

Customers who have already bought tickets for travel today (Monday) can use those tickets on services tomorrow (Tuesday). Alternatively, if customers are unable to travel, they can apply for refunds from the points of purchase.

Anyone choosing to travel today (Monday), can use their ticket on the following services:

Between Edinburgh and Manchester in both directions on the East Coast Mainline (Via York) on TransPennine Express services.

Between Edinburgh and York in both directions on any LNER or CrossCountry service.

Between Edinburgh and Newcastle in both directions on LUMO services.

Between Carlisle and Newcastle, and Manchester Airport and Lancaster in both directions on Northern services.

Between Carlisle and Preston in both directions on Avanti West Coast services (And between Scotland and Preston in both directions once the line reopens)

Between Glasgow stations and Edinburgh in both directions on Scotrail services.